|
|
Wesley Laskosky passed away Sunday, December 15th from a long illness. Surrounded by his family, loving him and hearing their voices, he passed peacefully.
Wesley was born September 25, 1937 in Stockton, California. He lived all of his life in the Galt area.
Wes served three years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He enjoyed camping, sports, growing a garden, and making furniture out of old wood. He enjoyed life and being with his family.
He supported his family by driving a truck, starting in 1960 driving for Gus Melhalf.
He is survived by his wife, Geri Laskosky; his children, Monte Laskosky, Kimberlee (Barry) Muller, and Michael (Kim) Laskosky; six grandchildren, Adam, Wesley, Stephanie, Logan, Ryan and Jessica; three great grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lena Kuck; two brothers, Garvin and Teddy Laskosky; and sister, Sceona Gress.
Wes will be deeply missed.
Services will be held in the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Road in Lodi, on Friday, December 27th at 10 a.m. Gathering to follow at the Church of Christ, 600 South Ham Lane in Lodi.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, 2019