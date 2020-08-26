Wilbur Eugene Delph, 90, of Stockton, CA, passed away on August 17th, 2020.

He graduated from Portage High School in 1947 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He then attended "The" Ohio State University and proudly graduated from the Veterinary School of Medicine 1961. He married LaVerne Sieving-Gondry in 1955 and upon graduation moved to California settling in Stockton in 1963. He purchased his Veterinary Practice and worked as a large animal veterinarian until 1979. He then made the transition to working with small animals and opened the Morada Veterinary Clinic. In addition to his own clinic he, along with 22 other local veterinarians, started The Associated Veterinary Emergency Services in 1989. He married Eulalia Solari from Linden CA in 1981. They worked together in the clinic until his retirement in 1998.

His Professional memberships included the California Veterinary Association where he served on the board for six years. He was also a member of the San Joaquin Valley Veterinary Association. After his retirement, he volunteered for 13 years with the United Way of San Joaquin, was a proud member of the Lodi Moose Lodge and he enjoyed attending events at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). Wilbur made friends wherever he went.

He loved to hunt pheasants, watch sports and 60 Minutes. We will miss our many family gatherings especially Ohio State v Michigan football games.

Wilbur Delph is preceded in death by his wife, Eulalia Delph; brother, Bob Delph; and father and mother, Cecil and Lucille Delph.

He is survived by Vickie Delph (Jeff Hawkins), Duane Delph (Karen), Ben Delph, Barbara Wahl (Michael); sister, Joann Shinew of Bowling Green, OH; brother, Jim Delph (Kay) of Perrysburg, OH; and grandchildren, Ryan Wahl, Zoe Papas, Bryson Delph; Alex Delph, Amanda Wahl, Christina Wahl, Evan Delph and Paige Delph.

A celebration of a life well lived will be on September 5, 2020 for family only (due to COVID restrictions).

Donations may go to United Way of San Joaquin County, 777 N. Pershing Ave., Suite 2B, Stockton, CA 95203. 209-469-6980.



