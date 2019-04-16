William "Bill" Allan Rusher, 94, of Lodi, CA, passed away on April 11, 2019 with family and friends by his side. Bill was born on September 15, 1924 to Flora and Isaiah Rusher in Charleston, Arkansas. The family moved to Linden, CA in March of 1937. Bill graduated from Linden Schools and was drafted into the Army in 1943. While in the Army, he spent his time in Texas, New Guinea and the Philippines. After the Army, he enrolled in Humphrey's Business College in Stockton where he met his future wife, Davene Boynton. They were married on June 5, 1948.

Bill was employed as an accountant by Moore Equipment Co. in Stockton, CA for 38 years. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling on many adventures; both stateside and internationally, playing golf, and fishing.

Bill is survived by his children, Bruce (Peggy) Rusher, David (Wilma) Rusher, and Susanna Ovel. His six grand children Jack, Charles, Jason, Tyler, Timothy (Kristina), and Michelle , his great grandson Mason and his loving companion, Janice Fowler.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Davene, and his siblings Leland, Joy and Betty.

A visitation for Bill will be at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 Fairmont St. on Tuesday, April 16, between 12 and 5p.m. The graveside services will be at Lodi Memorial Cemetery 5750 East Pine St. on Thursday, April 18 at 11a.m. A reception will follow at Gracepoint Church 801 S. Lower Sacramento Rd. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary