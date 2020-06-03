William ("Bill") Emil Beaver went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 28 at the age of 79, after a long fight with heart and lung disease. He was born in Ellendale, North Dakota. In 1943 his family moved to Lodi, CA, and then in 1947 they moved to Galt where he attended school. He graduated from Galt High School in 1958 and went on to attend American River College from 1958-59.

In 1959 he went to work for the Thornton Cannery, which later became California Canners and Growers, and then finally merged into Tri-Valley Growers. He retired from Tri-Valley Growers in 2001.

He was married to his wife, Diane for 41 years, and they enjoyed taking many road trips together over the years. He also enjoyed many different hobbies in the past, including digging for fossils, working on antique gas engines, building miniature steam engines, and attending swap meets and engine shows. He had been a member of the Mid American Paleontology Society, the Sacramento Fossil Society, Sacramento Bonsai Society, and the Branch 13 Early Day Gas Engine & Tractor Assn., Inc. Bill was known for his sarcastic humor and attracted people wherever he went. He had a fun-loving nature and will be truly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Diane; his three sons, Darren (Yumi), Dustin (Rochelle) and Derek; and three grandchildren, Lauren, Austin and Lahaina Beaver. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earle and Pauline Beaver; and his sister, Barbara Nadler.

Bill was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Lodi, CA. A graveside service will be held at Cherokee Memorial for the immediate family only, and due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service is being planned for a later date.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Elizabeth Hereford and Dr. John Connolly for their many years of care for him. Memorial contributions may be made to Lodi Memorial Hospital, Pulmonary Rehabilitation Dept. or to St. Peter Lutheran Church.







