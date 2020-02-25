|
|
William "Bill" Pinheiro passed away on Feb. 14, 2020 in Stockton, CA at the age of 91. Bill was born in Los Gatos, CA. Bill relocated to the Newman/Gustine area with his mother, older brother and sister. Bill drove a truck for Souza Truck Lines in Gustine until he was drafted into the Korean War where he served proudly. After the war, Bill was a Dairy Farmer Truck Driver and Heavy Equipment Operator. He worked on The San Luis Reservoir, Delta Mendota Canal, CA Aqueduct and many highways and freeways. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 439.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Pinheiro; older sister, Augusta Simas; and older brother, Joe Pinheiro. He is survived by his two sons, Larry Pinheiro and Garry Pinheiro; 4 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Allen's Mortuary in Turlock on Saturday, Feb. 29th at 10 a.m. Graveside Service to follow at Hilmar North Cemetary.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Mar. 2, 2020