Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
William 'Bill' Pinheiro


1928 - 2020
William 'Bill' Pinheiro Obituary
William "Bill" Pinheiro passed away on Feb. 14, 2020 in Stockton, CA at the age of 91. Bill was born in Los Gatos, CA. Bill relocated to the Newman/Gustine area with his mother, older brother and sister. Bill drove a truck for Souza Truck Lines in Gustine until he was drafted into the Korean War where he served proudly. After the war, Bill was a Dairy Farmer Truck Driver and Heavy Equipment Operator. He worked on The San Luis Reservoir, Delta Mendota Canal, CA Aqueduct and many highways and freeways. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 439.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Pinheiro; older sister, Augusta Simas; and older brother, Joe Pinheiro. He is survived by his two sons, Larry Pinheiro and Garry Pinheiro; 4 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Allen's Mortuary in Turlock on Saturday, Feb. 29th at 10 a.m. Graveside Service to follow at Hilmar North Cemetary.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Mar. 2, 2020
