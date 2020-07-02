William (Bill) David Edwards, 89, recently of Rogue River (OR), passed away on May 27, 2020 as a result of complications from an automobile accident in mid-December. He was born in San Francisco (CA) on July 23, 1930 to Thomas Robert (Bob) Edwards Jr. and Mae Leichter Edwards. Bill married Joyce Elaine Hartwick in 1958 with whom he had four children. After divorcing, Bill married Susan Sommers in 1997 with whom he lived in Rogue River until the time of his death.

Bill will be remembered as a brilliant, kind, generous, honest, and loving individual who commonly putting others' needs ahead of his own. One of the activities he enjoyed most was attending annual reunions of his grammar school classmates who attended Park Grammar School (San Mateo, CA). Bill was especially known for his creativity when designing and building projects which required significant knowledge of mechanics, electrics, and construction materials. He always maintained an outstanding (yet eclectic) sense of humor evidenced by building funny gifts for family such as the "zebra rat skeleton" or an "opera costume" made from a burlap (gunny) sack.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, ex-wife, sister (JoAnn McConnihe), and daughter (Carolyn). Survivors are his wife (Susan), sister (Sally Stevens), sons (Charles, Craig, and Christopher) as well as five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers to send donations to local charities in his name.

