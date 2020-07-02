1/
William (Bill) David Edwards
1930-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William (Bill)'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) David Edwards, 89, recently of Rogue River (OR), passed away on May 27, 2020 as a result of complications from an automobile accident in mid-December. He was born in San Francisco (CA) on July 23, 1930 to Thomas Robert (Bob) Edwards Jr. and Mae Leichter Edwards. Bill married Joyce Elaine Hartwick in 1958 with whom he had four children. After divorcing, Bill married Susan Sommers in 1997 with whom he lived in Rogue River until the time of his death.
 Bill will be remembered as a brilliant, kind, generous, honest, and loving individual who commonly putting others' needs ahead of his own. One of the activities he enjoyed most was attending annual reunions of his grammar school classmates who attended Park Grammar School (San Mateo, CA). Bill was especially known for his creativity when designing and building projects which required significant knowledge of mechanics, electrics, and construction materials. He always maintained an outstanding (yet eclectic) sense of humor evidenced by building funny gifts for family such as the "zebra rat skeleton" or an "opera costume" made from a burlap (gunny) sack.
 Bill was preceded in death by his parents, ex-wife, sister (JoAnn McConnihe), and daughter (Carolyn). Survivors are his wife (Susan), sister (Sally Stevens), sons (Charles, Craig, and Christopher) as well as five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. 
The family has asked in lieu of flowers to send donations to local charities in his name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jul. 2 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved