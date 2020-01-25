|
William (Bill) Trumpler passed away on Sunday December 15, 2019 at the age of 81 at the home of his son Greg in San Mateo, California. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Bernard (Barney) and Margaret Trumpler and brother-in-law Jim Melton. Bill is survived by his sons Eric (Erin) and Greg (Michelle) Trumpler and daughter Aprilyn Annerl. Eight grandchildren, Ryan, Griffin, Mason, Duncan and Hamish Trumpler, Sarah and Emily Gornto, and Tommy Annerl survive Bill. As well as his sister Carole Melton and nephew Matthew (Julie) Melton.
After graduation from El Monte High School in El Monte, California in 1956 he served in the United States Army for 3 years. During that time, he was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington State and Bamburg, Germany. Upon his return to the United States, he attended and graduated from Mt. San Antonio College and Cal Poly Pomona.
During his career, Bill worked for the City of Los Angeles, City of South Pasadena, and City of San Marcos. The last 25 years of his career, Bill worked for the State of California at the Capitol Grounds in Sacramento. In recent years, Bill worked at Duncan Press of Lodi.
Bill was a devoted son, Dad, brother, Papa (Grandpa), uncle and a friend to many.
Bill's graveside service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California at 1:00 P.M. with military honors.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31, 2020