On May 29, 1932 Harry was born to Hugh and Helen McLaughlin in Topeka, Kansas and joined two brothers, Tom, Dick and now Harry! His father worked for the Department of Agriculture which led to Harry's education as he grew up on the East Coast, Midwest, West Coast and finally California (Modesto). He was totally aware of the Agriculture Industry during his life and because of his Fathers' career in it, Harry pursued it as well. He graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Agriculture Business and eagerly looked toward what God had in store for him.
He married his first wife, Joy after college, had 3 wonderful children, Mary Ann, Brian and Carrie who were raised in Merced and Modesto, who married and gave Harry 9 glorious grand children and 10 great grand children. His wife passed away in 2000.
In 2002 Harry married Gayle Phelps from Lodi who had lost her husband just as Harry had lost his wife. They had been reunited by mutual close friends from Oregon State University. It led to 18 years of marriage, Gayle's 5 children, Dave, Dan, Mike, Mark and Sharon who married, with 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
His life business was in Agriculture and he partnered with three others owning several large ranches – Sunshine Turkey Farms raising over a million turkeys for Foster Farms and SunUp Land and Cattle raising over a thousand head of cattle to be "mothers of production." It was near a 40 year commitment with retirement just a few years ago. He loved it, felt it, thrived during it and had great success!
Harry loved his life and all it gave him. His faith was first and foremost and his comment usually was, "Gayle, please say a blessing." He deeply loved his combined family and was especially happy when gatherings were scheduled, some at Windsong in the mountains during winter or at our Willow Glen Beach of Lodi, or Seascape in Santa Cruz. He cherished his friends from Lodi, the golf course, First Baptist Church, Bible Study, sang in the Choir and earlier in life, had sung in quartets. He played golf at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club as well as being a fan of the 49'ers, Warriors, and tennis.
Harry loved his country and always stood up and saluted any time the flag was flown and the Anthem was played. He had spent two years in the Army as a Lieutenant in Germany, after graduation from college at O.S.U. He financially supported veterans, armed services and police with donations as well as the Salvation Army and his church, First Baptist on Mills Ave.
Sunday, July 12, 2020 God chose to bring Harry home! This stroke was sudden, and a shock to the family but as Ecclesiastes says in 3:2, "There is a time for everything, a time to be born and a time to die," all lives are in God's hands.
As husband, Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa and friend he was taken from us but we are thankful he is blessed to be with God. His total family consisted of 8 children, 21 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and several more on the way. As family we will so miss Harry's presence but will seek God's strength to go on until we meet him again in heaven.
The family thanks the ambulance personnel who came so quickly, and the Dr's and nurses at Lodi Memorial Adventist Hospital who attended Harry with urgent care and kept the family aware of his condition with constant notification and great sympathy.
During these difficult times, a celebration of Harry's life will be made at a later date for family. If you wish, please donate to a charity of your choice
in Harry McLaughlin's name.