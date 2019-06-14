Howard Beighle was born May 17, 1933 in Norton, Kansas and passed away on February 21, 2019 in Lodi, CA at the age of 85.

He moved around a lot with his family as a child; finally settling in Susanville, CA. He served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1956, and was in the Korean War. In 1959, he married Barbara and the two of them moved to Lodi, CA.

Howard worked at the Wrights Motors Yamaha for 19 1/2 years. He was a professor at Delta College, teaching small gas engines for 10 years and finally retired from Herlong Army Depot in CA. He had his pilot license, belonged to Lodi Trail Blazzers, Lodi Bowmen, and Lodi Moose Club. He was a volunteer fireman at Woodbridge Fire Station for 20 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He and his loving wife Barbara traveled to all the states, including Canada and his favorite state to visit was Alaska.

These are just a few of the things he tackled in life. He was never a sitter. The last 4 years he lived with his daughter Susie and son in law Mark for he was becoming very disabled but never wanted to end his travels, so every weekend was a ride somewhere for him.

He then ended up on hospice of San Joaquin with congestive heart failure. After 4 long months he entered into rest surrounded by love.

He is preceded in death by his father, William H. Beighle; mother, Opal Hanselman; two sisters, Evelyn Green and Shirley Dewalt; and son, Harold Thompson.

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Beighle; daughters, Susie (Mark) Bulmer of Lodi, and Billie Jean Polk of Lodi; and son, Roy Dean Thompson of Washington; grandchildren, Amanda (Trevor) Harvey of Stockton, Jeff (Kim) Berger of Galt, Levi (Carrie) Polk of Galt, Melanie Thompson of North Carolina, Bryan and Charlie Stephenson of Colorado; brother in law, Delmar Dewalt of Lodi; 15 great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew and numerous cousins and friends.

We want to say thank you to Hospice of San Joaquin and his caregivers, they were amazing. All that knew him are welcome to come to his celebration of life at Lodi Lake in Lodi on Sunday June 16, 2019 at 1 p.m.

He is now resting high on that mountain.