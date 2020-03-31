|
William Michael Fowler, 76, died peacefully in his sleep at home on March 6, 2020. He was born August 30, 1943 in Berea, Kentucky, the son of William Fowler and Lorene Williams.
Mike attended the School of the Mines in Golden, Colorado and later found a passion for printing. He was a 40-year member of the Printer's Union and retired from the Lodi News Sentinel after 20 years. Mike is also a veteran of the US Navy and served during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, April Lea Fowler. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Elaine; his children, Michael and Julianne Fowler; step children, Ken Sweeney and Francine (Jeff) Dougherty; and his grandchildren, Melanie Fowler, Nicole and Nadine Robinson, and Bailey and Jennifer Sweeney; as well as extended family members in Kentucky, Texas, and Washington.
He will be remembered for his love of photography, traveling, and music. Mike had a kind and loving heart and enjoyed going places and meeting new people. He particularly enjoyed giving random gifts to friends and family old and new.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020