William Opal Gaydon Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 15, 1930, in Ola, Arkansas to William O. Sr and Gertrude Gaydon.He was the oldest of four children and came to Lodi, California in 1941.

Bill met the love of his life, June E. Patterson, in 1950, and they were married for 68 years.

In 1950 Bill joined the U.S. Navy. He was employed all of his working life in the cabinet trade. He managed Grupe Cabinet Shop and went on to open Gaydon Cabinet Shop with his sons. Bill had a strong love for the Lord.

Bill was preceded in death by his mom and dad and his brother Johnny.

He is survived by his loving wife June, four children; Lea Ann Morrison (Larry), Sterling Gaydon (Susan), Lisa Chard (Greg), and Jack Gaydon. He is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, two sisters; Ina Davies (Jim) and Sheila Frizzell (Dan). Bill was a devoted husband, father, grand father and friend. He will be missed by his faithful and loyal dog Shiner. He will be greatly missed by all.

A special thank you to Dr. Edmund Freund.

A celeration of life will be held at a later date. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary