William Robert Hinchman passed away April 20, 2020 after a brief illness. Bill was born April 9, 1963 in Stockton, CA to Cay and David Hinchman. He attended Needham Elementary, Senior El and Tokay High School. He was an excellent athlete. While at Tokay he played varsity football as an offensive tackle and played basketball for Santa Barbara City College. As a strong tennis player, he could beat his grandfather, father and aunts BJ and Jennifer with little effort. His work ethic was strong as shown by jobs at Save Mart with Leon, with his brother Bruce harvesting kabocha squash in Nogales and being called on by many friends to provide reliable help on home and yard tasks. Bill had a passion for fishing, biking, tennis and any adventure that caught his eye. He travelled throughout the world - Europe, Africa, Asia and South America. He lived and worked on fishing boats at Moss Landing, San Francisco and the Delta. Shooting hoops in the driveway, ping pong, chess, rummy tile games, helping with the train around the tree, and riding saucers down the snow were favorites during the holidays. Bill's brother Craig recalls him riding his motor cross bike with reckless abandon. Molly loved having her brother share his freshly caught salmon with David and Deven. Sister Cate recalls Bill attempting to shoot the apple off her head with his toy bow and arrow reenacting the William Tell story.

Bill will be lovingly remembered by his parents, David and Cay; siblings, Bruce, Cate, Craig and Molly; 10 nieces and nephews, Max, Millia, Marissa, David, Deven, Molly, Jack, Annelise, John and Abby. In honor of Bill's life, memorials may be made to Lodi Boys and Girls Club, Box 244, Lodi, CA 95241.

