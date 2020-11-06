Willys Howard Nitschke, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on Reformation Day, October 31, 2020. The third of six children, he was born in Eureka, South Dakota on March 23, 1934 to Theodore and Lydia (Kaul) Nitschke. The family lived in Wolf Point, Montana for several years before moving to California in December 1941. While growing up, Willys lived in Lodi, Victor and Cloverdale, California, graduating from Lodi High School in 1952. He began his career working at Peerless Welding alongside his father. Throughout his life, Willys was an innovator and learned how to be a mechanic, machinist, carpenter, plumber, and electrician, as well as a master car repairman. If you needed anything fixed or repaired, Grandpa could take care of it. Willys met Dorothy Wiebe and they were married in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 1954.
After beginning their family, their commitment to Jesus and their children took top priority. Willys became Sunday Superintendent at Emanuel Lutheran Church in 1958. He was a Lay Leader serving as a Sunday school teacher, facilitating the Bethel Bible Series, leading several adult Bible Studies, and building endless projects for the church. His passion was music, and he sang in the choir for years. Willys sang with his family, in addition to offering solos for worship, special events, weddings and funerals. Over the years, dad's music touched many lives.
Dad was a hard-worker, often working more than one job at a time, for very long hours to provide for his family. He retired from Pacific Coast Producers in 1999. In his retirement, he continued working on houses, cars, and landscaping. There was always more than one project going on. His delight was in the Lord and in his family.
Willys was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Frances Nitschke; and brothers, Clifford and Harry Nitschke.
Willys is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Nitschke; and their children, Vicki (Chris) Taylor, Jenny (Dennis) Stevahn, Willys Jr. (Janet) Nitschke, and Daniel (Robyn) Nitschke. Grandpa is also survived by nine grandchildren, Robert and Michael Harper, Kristen McClenahen, Kate Martinez, David and Elizabeth Stevahn, Emily Rossi, Sarah Savage and Andrew Nitschke, in addition to nine great-grandchildren.
"Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for He who promised is faithful." Hebrews 10:23
Arrangements have been made with Cherokee Memorial Cemetery. There will be a viewing at their Vineyard Chapel on Tuesday, November 10 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. A private indoor service will be in the Vineyard Chapel on Wednesday, November 11 at 1:00pm, with a public graveside service immediately following.
Memorial donations can be made to www.180lodi.org.