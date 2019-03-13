Wilma Ann Sanserino passed peacefully on February 19, 2019 at the age of 82 after a short battle with cancer.

Wilma was born September 20, 1936 in Little Rock, Arkansas the youngest of three sisters. The family moved from Arkansas to the Los Angeles area when she was young. Growing up she was very active in school and church. She graduated from Bell High School in 1955. Wilma married Frank Sanserino on March 2, 1957 and worked for the Bechtel Company before starting a family. They moved from Whitter to Lodi area in 1973 where she worked for the City of Lodi and Blue Shield before retiring.

She loved reading, cooking, talking politics and taking road trips. She was always giving of herself and willing to take anyone anywhere they needed to go. Wilma's greatest joys were her grandchildren and her Faith in God.

Survived by son Mario Sanserino, daughter Gina (Brad) Wagers. Grandsons Nicholas Sanserino, Daniel Sanserino and Richard Wagers. Granddaughter Makenna Wagers, great granddaughter Shayna Sanserino and sister Charlene Barton. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Lois Carpenter, husband Frank Sanserino and sister Bobby Hommond.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in the Chapel at 11:00 am

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: First Baptist Church (Camp Barnabas Scholarship) 267 N. Mills Ave., Lodi CA 95242. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019