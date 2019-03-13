Services Visitation 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 267 S. Mills Ave Lodi , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Wilma Loebs Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wilma H. (Ketterling) Loebs

Obituary Condolences Flowers Wilma H. (Ketterling) Loebs passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born in Wishek North Dakota on July 8, 1920 to Philip and Albina Ketterling. Wilma grew up on the farm along with her five sisters and one brother. On October 6, 1938 she married Arthur Loebs in Leola, S. Dakota.

In 1939 they moved to LaMourne, N. Dakota and in 1940 their first daughter, Lucille, was born. In 1943 they moved to Oakes, N. Dakota and their first son, Robert, was born in 1944. In 1946, they moved to Lodi to join her parents. In 1950, Wilma went to work seasonally at Stokely Van Camp cannery in Lodi, and in 1951 their second daughter Kathy was born. Wilma continued working seasonally at the cannery until her retirement in 1980. Their second son Ronald was born in 1960.

Wilma has been a member of First Baptist Church since 1948, and enjoyed being involved in church activities throughout the years. She enjoyed having family dinners and picnics with her sisters and their families. She was always ready to take a trip to the Dakotas to visit friends and family, and trips to Arizona to visit her brother.

Aurthur passed away in August 1991 while they were on vacation in South Dakota, and in 1993 she married Albert Loebs in Lodi. She and Albert enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Arizona, and Southern California before his passing in 1996.

Wilma is proceeded in death by her parents, husbands, daughter and son in law Lucille (Truman) Nagel, son Robert Loebs, grandson Dennis Nagel, sister and brother in laws Helen (Clarence) Kast, Emma (Clarence) Altnow, Frieda (Ervin) Johnson, Dorothy Just, Iona (John) Drummond, and brother Julius Ketterling.

She is survived by her daughter Kathy (Vern) Sayler, son Ron (Patty) Loebs, daughter in law Kathy (Loebs) Ludwig. Albert children Joann Nixon and Gerald and Marlene Loebs. Her grandchildren Alan Nagel, Chris Sayler, Lori (Patrick) Johnson, Ryan (Lyndsey) Loebs, Aimee (Jessica) Loebs. Brother in law John Just and Eva Ketterling. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Arbor Place and Community Hospice for their compassionate care and for making Arbor Place her second family.

Visitation will be at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home on March 13 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Graveside service will be private on March 14, and funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, 267 S. Mills Ave, Lodi, on March 14 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019