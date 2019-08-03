|
Wilma Katherine Cross Catanzarite, 89, passed away at her home in Lodi, CA on July 1, 2019. She was the fifth of eight children born to Leroy and Lotta Cross. She was born in Lodi on November 20, 1929.
Wilma met her husband, Pat Catanzarite, Sr., while she was working in her grandfather's local business. Pat, originally from Massena, New York, lived with his family in Fresno, CA. They married in 1950 and were married for 54 years until his death in 2004. In the early years, Wilma lived in several locations while her husband was in the military. Eventually they settled in her hometown of Lodi. Wilma worked at Tokay High School for 15 years where she ran the printing department. She was always known to go "the extra mile" for both the teachers and students. She retired in 1994. Wilma loved to learn and had a quick mind. She was masterful at solving puzzles, especially crossword puzzles, and playing cards. She was actively involved in the Women's Auxiliary of the Lodi VFW. She held several offices through the years. She was dedicated to her husband and his role in the VFW as well. She consistently drove him to meetings, fundraisers and conventions after he lost his eyesight at a young age.
Wilma is preceded in death by her husband, Pat Catanzarite, Sr.; daughter, CherylAnn Capobianco; grandsons, Heath and Shawn Barlow; sister, Lotta Rea Cross; and her brothers, Al and Leroy "Red" Cross.
She is survived by her son, Pat Catanzarite, Jr.; her daughters, Kathy Catanzarite and Roxanne McBurnett; her sisters, Margaret Fitch and Josephine Augster; and her brother, Curtis Cross. Wilma is also survived by 8 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Wilma will be missed and remembered because a beautiful soul is never forgotten. A Memorial service for her will be held at the Lodi Memorial Park & Cemetery on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel on Aug. 3, 2019