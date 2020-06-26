Wylie Ashton Flinn
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wylie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wylie Ashton Flinn was born March 26, 1965 in Los Angeles, CA. He passed away peacefully at home in Lodi after a brief illness on June 19, 2020, he was 55. Wylie enjoyed the outdoors, he loved hunting, fishing and anything to do with caring for animals. He worked in property maintenance for many years and was loved by everyone he met. Wylie never met a stranger and will be remembered by many, especially his mother Lois as their "Unknown Hero".
Wylie is survived by his mother, Lois Flinn; sisters, Colleen Hamlin (James), Karen Flinn, Kathleen Cook (Steve); nieces and nephews, Matthew MacKerracher (Krista), Brandon and Michelle Cook, Miranda Hamlin, and Sarah Rhodes (Spencer); great-nieces and nephews, Aubrey and Logan Rhodes, and Emma Rose MacKerracher. He was preceded in death by his father, Wylie A. Flinn, Sr.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School Street, and a Graveside Service on Friday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joachim Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Lois and the family through the Collins Family Funeral Home website www.collinsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to especially thank Optimal Hospice for their excellent care of not only Wylie but the family as well.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Collins Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved