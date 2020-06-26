Wylie Ashton Flinn was born March 26, 1965 in Los Angeles, CA. He passed away peacefully at home in Lodi after a brief illness on June 19, 2020, he was 55. Wylie enjoyed the outdoors, he loved hunting, fishing and anything to do with caring for animals. He worked in property maintenance for many years and was loved by everyone he met. Wylie never met a stranger and will be remembered by many, especially his mother Lois as their "Unknown Hero".
Wylie is survived by his mother, Lois Flinn; sisters, Colleen Hamlin (James), Karen Flinn, Kathleen Cook (Steve); nieces and nephews, Matthew MacKerracher (Krista), Brandon and Michelle Cook, Miranda Hamlin, and Sarah Rhodes (Spencer); great-nieces and nephews, Aubrey and Logan Rhodes, and Emma Rose MacKerracher. He was preceded in death by his father, Wylie A. Flinn, Sr.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School Street, and a Graveside Service on Friday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joachim Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Lois and the family through the Collins Family Funeral Home website www.collinsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to especially thank Optimal Hospice for their excellent care of not only Wylie but the family as well.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jul. 2, 2020.