|
|
On March 20th at 9:29 a.m., Zoe Anne (Zoey) Smith slipped the bonds of earth, and entered into the eternal kingdom. Zoey was always lovingly focused on family and friends. She was a friend to everyone she met because of her open and outgoing personality. She loved from the center of her being, and those who knew her felt it. It was inescapable, relentless, genuine, and strong.
Her Illness limited her physically in her later years, but she always found a way to serve, help, and bless others thru meals, contact, and prayers. She was the glue that held our family together in love, the favorite Grammy to all her special grand baby's, and the wise and loving council for her children, and me. There was nothing too difficult for her to conquer. She lived courageously, and passed into the heavenly confidently.
Zoey is survived by her stepmother, Nada Jones; her husband of 39 years, Clifton M Smith; daughter, Kimberley Anne Harvey; son, Sean Michael Smith; grandsons, Kjell Warness, Reid Smith, and Cole Smith; granddaughter, Halle Liese; sisters, Carey Hope and Laurie Jones; as well as, nieces and nephews, Calvin Weimer, Rick and Tad Hope, Brandy Burlingame, Britta Schillhammer and Clifton A Smith.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Norma Jeanne Hancock; father, Bill Louis Jones and sister, Marsha Goodwin.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Lodi Health Pulmonary Rehab unit for COPD patients who cannot afford a maintenance subscription.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 16, 2020