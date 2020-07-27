1/
Adeana L. Meadows
Adeana L. Meadows, age 59, of Logan, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2020 at her residence.
Adeana was born Oct. 7, 1960 in Logan, Ohio. She worked at Hocking College.
Surviving are husband of 21 years, Douglas Meadows; daughters, Jorden Meadows, Jillian Meadows; grandson Ethan McClain; sister, Vickie Conrad; brother, Christopher Gompf; and several nieces and nephews .
Adeana was preceded in death by her mother, Jane Gompf.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net



Published in Logan Daily News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
