Akiharu "Aki" Fujinami 1944- 2020 Akiharu "Aki" Fujinami, 75, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Davis Hospice Center.
Aki was born November 3, 1944 in Shizuokaken, Japan, son of the late George and Tetsu (Fukazawa) Fujinami.
Aki moved to the United States from Japan at the age of 12 and was raised in Meriden, Wyoming where he graduated from Albin High School. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and following his honorable discharge, he returned home and farmed in Meriden. He will be remembered as an avid hunter and fisherman and for spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Aki is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; four sons, Todd (Laurie), Eric, Shawn (Katie) and Marc (Jenny); three brothers, Terry (Peggy), James (Debbie) and Victor; and seven grandchildren, Konnor, Rylan, Makenna, Emily, Kaitlyn, Melanie and Dominic.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Shigeru, Hiroshi and Akira Fujinami; two sisters, Ruby and Mae; and two grandchildren, Tyler and Leah.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Schrader Reception Center.
Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com
