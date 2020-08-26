1/1
Alberta M. Russell
1936 - 2020
Alberta Mae Russell, age 84, of Logan, died Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, 2020 at the residence of her daughter, Kelly Barkhurst, in McConnelsville.
Born Aug. 16, 1936 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Bessie Taylor Rosser.
She attended Waterloo High School and was a homemaker in the family home. She enjoyed shopping, country-western music, TV game shows and especially being with her family.
Alberta is survived her daughter, where she made her home, Kelly (Gary) Barkhurst of McConnelsville; two sons, David Russell of Kettering, and Jeff (Melissa) Russell of Logan; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Brown of Malta and Evelyn Tavan of Reynoldsburg.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Worden A. Russell in 2007; a son, Thomas Russell; a daughter, Brenda Russell; and a brother, Richard Rosser.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at New Marshfield Cemetery with Pastor Steve Hubbard officiating.
Friends may call Friday 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3901 Briscoe Run Road, Parkersburg, West Virginia 26104.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



Published in Logan Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
AUG
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Marshfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Guest Book sponsored by Jagers and Sons Funeral Home

