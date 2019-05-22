Home

Alice Lewis, 55, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away May 17, 2019 at her residence.
Alice was born June 26, 1963 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Richard M. Lewis and Olive Rowland Lewis.
Surviving are her brothers and sisters, Garry Hyrne, Rhonda Miracle, Betty Pollitt, Cathy Yantes, Steve Lewis, Richard Lewis, Crawford Mark Lewis, and Tonya Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Olive Lewis; and a brother, James Lloyd Hyrne.
A celebration of live will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on May 23, 2019
