Alice M. Stump, age 82, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Nov. 28, 2020 at Mt Carmel Hospital East, Columbus, Ohio.
Alice was born June 22, 1938 at home in Orland, Ohio to Edward Pittman and Lucille White Pittman. She was a 1957 graduate of McArthur High School; retired from Goodyear in Logan; will be deeply missed by her family.
Surviving are her husband Donald E. Stump; children Michelle, Chris, Lee and Kim; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Jerry; sister Norma.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Virginia, Clarabell, Harold, Frank, and Doris Ann.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio, with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed Tuesday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Masks and social distancing are required to attend the funeral and calling hours.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
