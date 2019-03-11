Allan Andrew "Doc" Helber, age 86, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his residence in Lancaster, Ohio.

Born May 26, 1932 in Logan, Ohio, he was the son of the late Abel Andrew and Jessie Ellen (Wright) Helber.

Allan retired as a journeyman pipefitter for General Motors Corporation. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He loved motorcycles, restoring cars, and was a very active member of the United Auto Workers. Allan also enjoyed boating and liked to travel.

Allan is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Louise (Glick) Helber; two sons, Edward "Ed" Allan (Cathy) Helber of Lancaster, Ohio, and Arthur Andrew "Andy" Helber of Logan, Ohio; three grandchildren, Allan (Holly) Helber, Scot (Amber) Helber, and Isaac Helber; eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Loretta Helber and Shirley (John) Sigler, both of Logan, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

Besides his parents, Allan was preceded in death by one sister, Irma Walke; and four brothers, Dale, Richard, Russell, and Roscoe Helber.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio, with Pastor Richard E. Fitch officiating.

Friends may call Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home as well as Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

A military graveside service with the Hocking County Honor Guard will be conducted at a later date. Burial will take place in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Marion Township, Hocking County, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Allan's memory to FAIRHOPE Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary