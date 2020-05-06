Allen D. Nutter
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen David Nutter Sr., age 57, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away May 5, 2020 at OSU Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Allen was born April 9, 1963 in Logan, Ohio, to Lowell E. Nutter and Rose (Miller) Glover. He was a truck driver for E.C. Babbert Inc. and retired from Teamsters Union; was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran; and a member of the VFW and the Moose.
Surviving is daughter, Kelly Nutter of Lancaster; his mother, Rose Glover of Sugar Grove; sisters, Cindy Shumaker, Rose Kerr, Kathy Stimmell, and Vickie Smith; brother, Gary Glover; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Allen was preceded in death by his father Lowell Nutter; step-father, Harold "Dutch" Glover; son, Allen David Nutter Jr. "A.J."; brothers, Chuck Nutter, Lowell W. Nutter, and Kevin Nutter; and brother-in-law, James Stimmell.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flower the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from May 6 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved