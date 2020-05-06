Allen David Nutter Sr., age 57, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away May 5, 2020 at OSU Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Allen was born April 9, 1963 in Logan, Ohio, to Lowell E. Nutter and Rose (Miller) Glover. He was a truck driver for E.C. Babbert Inc. and retired from Teamsters Union; was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran; and a member of the VFW and the Moose.
Surviving is daughter, Kelly Nutter of Lancaster; his mother, Rose Glover of Sugar Grove; sisters, Cindy Shumaker, Rose Kerr, Kathy Stimmell, and Vickie Smith; brother, Gary Glover; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Allen was preceded in death by his father Lowell Nutter; step-father, Harold "Dutch" Glover; son, Allen David Nutter Jr. "A.J."; brothers, Chuck Nutter, Lowell W. Nutter, and Kevin Nutter; and brother-in-law, James Stimmell.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flower the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Allen was born April 9, 1963 in Logan, Ohio, to Lowell E. Nutter and Rose (Miller) Glover. He was a truck driver for E.C. Babbert Inc. and retired from Teamsters Union; was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran; and a member of the VFW and the Moose.
Surviving is daughter, Kelly Nutter of Lancaster; his mother, Rose Glover of Sugar Grove; sisters, Cindy Shumaker, Rose Kerr, Kathy Stimmell, and Vickie Smith; brother, Gary Glover; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Allen was preceded in death by his father Lowell Nutter; step-father, Harold "Dutch" Glover; son, Allen David Nutter Jr. "A.J."; brothers, Chuck Nutter, Lowell W. Nutter, and Kevin Nutter; and brother-in-law, James Stimmell.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flower the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from May 6 to May 9, 2020.