Allen R. Vorhees, 66, of Macon, Georgia, lost his fight with lung cancer on June 7, 2019, in hospice care surrounded by family.

Allen was born on Oct. 6, 1952, in Logan, Ohio, the son of the late Lois and Darrell Vorhees.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Terry and Keith Vorhees.

His sister, Melissa Snyder, currently resides in Redtown, Ohio.

After graduating from Logan High School in 1971, he went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Newport News and again in the 1980s as a Naval Reserve recruiter.

After his discharge, he was employed by and eventually retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post-11 (past commander) and the Terry Webb Memorial VFW Post-1516. Allen was a true patriot and had a deep love for his country and the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice to serve it.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Stephen Johnson of Atlanta, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Brandi Vorhees of Macon, Georgia; grandchildren, Parker Bolsen, Ruby Johnson, and Cooper and Evan Vorhees; ex-wife, Barb Vorhees; special friends, Cliff and Lynn Nelson, Tom and Margie Woodgeard, Jim Bowes and Rita Elliot, and Connie Sifford; and his beloved dog, Junior.

A memorial service is planned for the fall in Ohio; details will be announced at a later date.

Donations can be made in Allen's name to any veterans organization or the Fairfield County Dog Adoption Center and Shelter. Published in Logan Daily News on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary