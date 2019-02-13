Alta Lorraine Bluhm, age 101 of Logan, Ohio, went home to be with her Savior Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at the Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan.

Born June 2, 1917 in Brockport, New York, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Edith (Bullen) Gorman.

Alta worked for Carborundum Company in Logan, was a homemaker, and before retiring had spent numerous years as a cafeteria worker for Logan High School. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Logan, formerly belonged to the Women's Guild, and was active in the Hocking Valley Community Hospital's Twig.

Alta is survived by two sons, Rodney L. (Rebecca) Bluhm of Logan, and Dennis C. (Judie) Bluhm of Decatur, Indiana; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters.

Besides her parents, Alta was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Carl Bluhm (1983); daughter, Suzan G. Hickman; granddaughter, Deborah Bubach; sister, Helen Hillman; and infant brother, Robert Gorman.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at 12 noon at Trinity Lutheran Church in Logan with the Rev. Danny R. Koch officiating.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan.

Family and friends may call Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service at Trinity Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made in Alta's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 586, Logan, Ohio 43138.

Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.

Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019