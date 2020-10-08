Alyce Jane Roach, age 87 of Logan, Ohio passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 18, 1933 in Nelsonville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John Arthur and Alice Gertrude (Landis) Hillis.
Alyce had worked as a packer for Smead Manufacturing Company in Logan having given 25 years of service.
Alyce is survived by one son, Donald Edward (Carolina) Smith Jr. of Groveport, Ohio; one daughter, Mary Alice Rader of Logan; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Alyce was preceded in death by first husband, Donald Edward Smith Sr. (1986); second husband Leonard Lewis Roach (1992); one son, Dwayne Arthur Smith; and one brother, John Edward Hillis.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio with Pastor Iris R. Conrad officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan, Ohio.
Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4 at the funeral home.
For the continued health of our community masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com