Amy K. Nessley, 49 of Logan, passed away May 3, 2019 at her residence.
She was born April 26, 1970 in Logan, daughter of Jean Claffy Mundy of Logan, and the late Virgil A. Richards Jr. She was married Timothy Nessley, who survives.
Amy enjoyed being a 4-H advisor for the last 10 years.
In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by a son, Todd (Candy) Chandler of Logan; a daughter, Lyndsey (Ted) Perry of Logan; four grandchildren; brothers, Tim Richards and Darrin Richards, both of Logan; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 East Second St., Logan, with the Rev. Steve Hubbard officiating.
Burial will be at Smith Chapel Cemetery, Logan.
Friends may call Thursday May 9, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Logan Daily News on May 7, 2019