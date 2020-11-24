1/1
Aneta Colliton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aneta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aneta Kaye Whitcraft Colliton, 72, of Gibisonville, passed away peacefully Nov. 22, 2020, at Fairhope Hospice Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.
Aneta was born June 7, 1948, in Logan, Ohio, to Creighton Leonard and Irene (Carr) Whitcraft. Aneta was married to the love of her life, David Thomas Colliton, for over 50 years. She graduated from Logan High School in 1966 and retired from owning Lancaster Farm Store. Aneta loved being a child of God. As a child and after marriage, she and Davie became members of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church in Gibisonville. They raised their boys in this church. In more recent years, they were members of Shepherd of the Hills Church.
Aneta loved her small community of Gibisonville. She was active in the Laurel Township Recreation Center and the Summer Festival Committee for many years. She loved music - going to music in the park, many David Church concerts, and many others, laughing with friends, loved cooking for everyone, collected horses and angels. For many years, Aneta cared for (babysat) and helped teach and raise children. She had a tender, caring heart for children and anyone she met.
She loved holidays, especially making Christmas cookies every year with one of her best friends, Cheryl Carr. She loved to decorate her house for every holiday and enjoy the spirit.
Most of all she loved her family. She is survived by a son, Mathew (Kelly) Colliton; granddaughter, Alyson of Amanda; grandson, Justice (Marissa) Colliton of Lancaster; sister, Barbara (James) Sunderlin; nephew Thomas (Karla) Sunderlin - Brayden and Revan of Rockbridge; niece Abigail Graf of Columbus; and sister-in-law Mary (Donald) Colliton of Rockbridge. There are many other special friends, nephews, cousins and other relatives. A special love to Marty (Tammy) Hall.
Aneta was preceded in death by her parents and husband, sister Kristy Lynn Whitcraft Graf; and son, Jason Leonard Colliton.
A private family service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan with the Reverend Dan Crawford officiating. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Brown Funeral Home Website under Aneta's obituary. A public Facebook streaming link will become available 10 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be at Laurel Township Cemetery in Gibisonville.
Walk-through calling hours will be observed from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be observed.
The family suggests contributions may be given to the American Heart Association.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at the website www.brownfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Service
10:00 AM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Service
10:00 AM
Live Streamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved