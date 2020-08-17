Ann Elizabeth Hartman, age 91, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away Aug. 14, 2020 at her residence.
Ann was born June 12, 1929 in Nelsonville, Ohio.
She attended the Nelsonville United Methodist Church and was a member of the Queen Esther Circle; volunteered at Doctors Hospital. Ann worked and retired from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Southeast District Office in Logan
Surviving are her children, Eliza (Keith) Conner of Logan and Carl (Brenda) Hartman of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Aaron (Kristi) Pennington of Rockbridge and Nicole (Jesse) Harvey of Shawnee; great-grandchildren, Lauren and Samantha Pennington of Rockbridge; siblings, John Freer and Cookie Freer Mertz.
Ann was preceded in death by husband, Clifford Hartman; father, Carl Gibson; foster mother, Imelda Smith.
Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home with Mark Mitera officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Ohio Health Hospice 444 West Union St., Athens, Ohio 45701.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net