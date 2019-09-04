|
|
Ann Loehnert Kitzmiller, 88, Lancaster, Ohio "changed her address" in the words of Billy Graham on Sept. 2, 2019 at the Pickering House.
She was a lifelong resident of Columbus and Central Ohio.
Per Ann's wishes, a "Celebration of Life" service will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 11:11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 222 N. Broad St. Lancaster, Ohio.
Calling hours will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 9-11 a.m.
"Caring Cremation" has been entrusted to the professional care of the Frank Smith Funeral Home. Lancaster, Ohio.
For the full obituary www.lancastereaglegazetteobits.com or to leave condolences visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019