Ann M. Martin, age 84, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away April 27, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Ann was born July 14, 1934 to Don Yates and Nellie Boulger.
She was member of the Carbon Hill Christian Church; and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Michael E. (Christine) Martin of New Straitsville, Cathy (Doug) Martin of Carbon Hill, Carla (Bill) Stevens of Logan, Debbie (Doug) Graf of Carbon Hill, Patty (Omar) Abass of Galena, and Connie (John) Pallo of Glouster; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl R. Martin; and brother, Mike Yates.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio, with Joy Omslaer officiating.
Burial will be in Smith Chapel, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed at 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019