Ann W. Wolfe, age 88, of Logan, Ohio, passed away March 18, 2020 at Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.
Ann was born May 17, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio, to Ray Dustin and Ella Lucetta (Cornwell) Willis.
She was a 1946 graduate of West High School of Columbus, Ohio.
Surviving are her children, Ross Dwight Wolfe, Peggy (Bob) Diamond, Ray Wolfe, Bev Sargent, Linda (Calvin) Lehman, Dot (Larry) Jackson, and Matt Wolfe; grandchildren, Kassie Wolfe, Josh Wolfe, Harley Rau, Levi Rau, Wyatt Wolfe, and several others; great-grandchildren, Kolten Wolfe, Mikey Wolfe, Mya Wolfe, Izak Wolfe, Gunnar Rau, Adison Rau, Tatum Wolfe, Ryleigh Mae Wolfe, Hudson Ross Rau and several others.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ross J. Wolfe, who passed away Nov. 10, 2018; daughter, Marge Wolfe; grandson, Shawn Daniel Wolfe; and son-in-law, Jeff Sargent.
A memorial service will be at a later date at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations can be made to the Pickering House at 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020