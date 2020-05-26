Anna Cecilia GonÃ§alves Roszell passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on May 24, 2020 in Logan, Ohio.

She was born in Woburn, Massachusetts, on March 14, 1921.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence William "Bill" Roszell, who passed away Jan. 4, 1981.

She is survived by her two daughters, Cathy A. Roszell of Logan, Ohio, and Janice M. Moore of Baltimore, Maryland; son-in-law, Richard D. Moore; grandson, Matthew A. Moore, his wife, Amanda L. Moore; great-granddaughter, Leah N. Moore, of San Francisco, California; granddaughter, Rachel E. Moore, of Baltimore, Maryland; as well as many nieces and nephews, who reside in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Florida.

Anna will be laid to rest beside her husband in Riverside Cemetery in Troy.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to The Carlin House Logan, Ohio, in her honor.

Anna was known, and will forever be known and cherished, for her great capacity to love, wonderful sense of humor, many interesting stories of her childhood, life with Bill and her daughters during their 21 years in the Navy, and her life back in Woburn and Rockport, Massachusetts, but most of all for giving hugs and joy to all that knew her.

Anna Cecilia GonÃ§alves Roszell, you will be missed. Your loving family.







