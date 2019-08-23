|
Anna Mae Woolever, age 93, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Aug. 22, 2019 at Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.
Anna was born Jan. 29, 1926 in Logan, Ohio to William Lehman Hoy and Anna Kiziah (Stiverson) Hoy. She retired from Lancaster Glass; and loved animals.
Surviving are her children, David (Lonnie) Woolever of Senatobia, Mississippi, and Peggy (Dave) Thomas of Lancaster; grandchildren, David (Beth) Woolever, Patricia (Shane) Tyler, and Adam Drake; great-grandchildren, Ryan Babasa, Ashley Noland, Alexis Wyatt, Conner Drake, Darby Woolever, David Woolever, Daniel Woolever and Sutton Woolever; great-great-grandchildren, Everlee and Serenity; her brothers, John Hoy, and Frank (Pat) Hoy; sister-in-law, June; and many other family members.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel F. Woolever; siblings, Paul, Eugene, Pearl, Martha, Leah, Mary, Ray and Bill; and sister-in-law, Audra.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
