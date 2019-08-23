Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Woolever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. Woolever


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna M. Woolever Obituary
Anna Mae Woolever, age 93, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Aug. 22, 2019 at Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.
Anna was born Jan. 29, 1926 in Logan, Ohio to William Lehman Hoy and Anna Kiziah (Stiverson) Hoy. She retired from Lancaster Glass; and loved animals.
Surviving are her children, David (Lonnie) Woolever of Senatobia, Mississippi, and Peggy (Dave) Thomas of Lancaster; grandchildren, David (Beth) Woolever, Patricia (Shane) Tyler, and Adam Drake; great-grandchildren, Ryan Babasa, Ashley Noland, Alexis Wyatt, Conner Drake, Darby Woolever, David Woolever, Daniel Woolever and Sutton Woolever; great-great-grandchildren, Everlee and Serenity; her brothers, John Hoy, and Frank (Pat) Hoy; sister-in-law, June; and many other family members.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel F. Woolever; siblings, Paul, Eugene, Pearl, Martha, Leah, Mary, Ray and Bill; and sister-in-law, Audra.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now