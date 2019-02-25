Anne Louise Moore, 84, of Logan, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the Carlin House in Logan.

She was born June 4, 1934 in Athens County, the daughter of the late Homer Stempson and Evelyn Ward Wollett. She was married for 48 years to her loving husband, James J. Moore, who passed away in 2001.

Anne retired as postmaster of the Haydenville Post Office in 1980, after 19 years of service. When she was able, she attended the Haydenville United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her grandson and his wife, Bryan and Kelly Nutter of Logan; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Kaydie Nutter; brother, Max Wollett of Arizona; sister-in-law, Bonnie Moore of Logan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anne was preceded in death by a daughter, Retha Nutter; sisters, Isabel Yeager and Mae Cherry; and brothers, Junior and Ralph Wollett.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with the Rev. Steve Hubbard officiating.

Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan.

Friends may call Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family suggests contributions in memory of Anne Moore be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019