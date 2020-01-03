|
Arla Jane Lines, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at the Bickford of Lancaster.
Arla was born on July 6, 1933, in Hocking County, Ohio, the daughter of Donald Edward and Bess M. (Ebert) Thompson.
She was a retired accountant. Arla loved reading, attending church, and visiting with friends and family.
Arla is survived by her brother, Jack Thompson of Laurelville; and sister, Betty Sakas of Baltimore. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leonard "Gene" Lines; and daughter, Bridgett Leigh Lines. Arla was also preceded in death by her parents; six sisters and five brothers, Bernice Woodward, Alice Jones, Charles Thompson, George Thompson, Robert Thompson, Jean Spung, Helen Burns, John Thompson, Sara Disbennett, Edith Shonk, and an infant brother.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for her care to the employees of Bickford of Lancaster, Fairfield Medical Center, and Hospice of Central Ohio.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1400 Concordia Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 with the Rev. Dr. John C. Davidson officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the Sheridan Funeral Home, 222 South Columbus Street Lancaster, Ohio 43130, and one hour prior to service on Monday at Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or a .
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020