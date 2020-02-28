Home

Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
For more information about
Arleen Fuller
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
Arleen M. Fuller, 81, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at FAIRHOPE Hospice and Palliative Care in Lancaster.
She was born July 25, 1938, in Perry County, daughter of the late Arthur Mohler and Velma Goodlive Mohler. Arleen was married for 60 years to the late Robert Fuller. 
She retired from Logan Insurance Agency of in Logan after 32 years of service and was a member of the Fairfield Community Church. 
Arleen is survived by her sister-in-law, Clara Fox; brother-in-law, Forrest Fuller; and several nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. 
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde Mohler and Raymond Mohler; sister, Myrtle Mohler Carpenter; sisters-in-law, Barbara Mohler Beougher and Dorothy Mohler; brothers-in-law, Charles Carpenter and Dwight Fox. 
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Pastor Larry Kirby officiating.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Perry County.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. 
The family suggests memorial contribution be made in memory of Arleen M. Fuller to the
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020
