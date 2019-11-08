Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene M. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene M. Brown Obituary
Arlene Marie Brown, age 83, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Nov. 6, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Arlene was born Dec. 25, 1935 in Akron, Ohio to Lewis Roy King and Victoria Bernice (Gravens) King Engard.
Surviving are her children, Elizabeth Ann Umber of Waverly, New York, Estie "Boo" Glenda Prater of Ashland, Kentucky, Barbara Sue Wolford of Logan, Bill (Lynn) Brown of Logan, Penny (Eugene) Walter of Tappahannock, Virginia, Pam (Darrell) Baker of Harrisburg, North Carolina, Jackie (John) Cox of Logan, Kim (Steve) Wenning of Sidney, Ohio, Glen (Ressa) Brown Jr. of Logan, and Troy (Dena) Brown of Logan; 29 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; children, Arthur Allen Umber and Beverly Lou Brown; sisters and brother, Anita Inman, Carol Archable, Vivian Lewis, and Henry Engard; son-in-law, Larry Prater; and daughter-in-law, Joyce Brown; and significant other Chuck Putnam.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Calling hours will be observed on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m., and on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to time of service at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -