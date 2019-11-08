|
Arlene Marie Brown, age 83, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Nov. 6, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Arlene was born Dec. 25, 1935 in Akron, Ohio to Lewis Roy King and Victoria Bernice (Gravens) King Engard.
Surviving are her children, Elizabeth Ann Umber of Waverly, New York, Estie "Boo" Glenda Prater of Ashland, Kentucky, Barbara Sue Wolford of Logan, Bill (Lynn) Brown of Logan, Penny (Eugene) Walter of Tappahannock, Virginia, Pam (Darrell) Baker of Harrisburg, North Carolina, Jackie (John) Cox of Logan, Kim (Steve) Wenning of Sidney, Ohio, Glen (Ressa) Brown Jr. of Logan, and Troy (Dena) Brown of Logan; 29 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; children, Arthur Allen Umber and Beverly Lou Brown; sisters and brother, Anita Inman, Carol Archable, Vivian Lewis, and Henry Engard; son-in-law, Larry Prater; and daughter-in-law, Joyce Brown; and significant other Chuck Putnam.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Calling hours will be observed on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m., and on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to time of service at the funeral home.
