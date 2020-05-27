Arthur A. Clements, 85, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home with his family, under the care of Ohio Health Hospice on May 21, 2020.
He was born in Walbridge, Ohio on March 26, 1935.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles S. and Helen M. Clements; loving wife, Rita G.; and grandson, Joshua Moore.
He is survived by Charles (Bobbie) Clements, Kathy (Jim) Collison, Sharon (Jim Tussey) Matheny, Andrew Sr. (Amy) Clements, and Rita M. Clements. He also has two sisters, Betty Chandler and Rose (Randy) Stephenson; and many loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Arthur was a Naval Reservist from The Great Lakes Naval Station; retired from Libbey Owens Ford and Ohio University; was a great man that was involved in many things including being a Master Mason; was a member of the Shriners, the Commandery, Knights Templar, the Knights of Pythias, Ohio Order of the Eastern Star, and the Redmen Lodge.
He spent his days taking care of his family, his land, and enjoying life.
There will be no funeral services or viewing.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News from May 27 to May 30, 2020.