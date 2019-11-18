Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur W. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur W. Smith Obituary
Arthur W. Smith, 82, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away Nov. 16, 2019 at The Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 7, 1937, son of the late Arthur V. Smith and Elizabeth Violet Basen.
He proudly served in the Marines for five years. He was a member of the Scenic Hills Senior Center, Logan, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Jim (Mary) Smith, Debbie (Michael) Altomare; and four grandchildren, Louis, Mikey, Avery and Carson.
Family suggests donations to Scenic Hills Senior Center.
Per his wished private family service to be held.
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -