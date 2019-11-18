|
|
Arthur W. Smith, 82, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away Nov. 16, 2019 at The Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 7, 1937, son of the late Arthur V. Smith and Elizabeth Violet Basen.
He proudly served in the Marines for five years. He was a member of the Scenic Hills Senior Center, Logan, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Jim (Mary) Smith, Debbie (Michael) Altomare; and four grandchildren, Louis, Mikey, Avery and Carson.
Family suggests donations to Scenic Hills Senior Center.
Per his wished private family service to be held.
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019