Aves Yates

Aves Ann "Meechy" Yates, age 86, of Murray City, Ohio passed peacefully away on Oct. 2 ,2020 at her home.Aves was born July 16, 1934 in Murray City, Ohio to Granville and Gyneth Thompson. She was a 1952 graduate of Murray City High School; member of the Athens Chapter #175 O.E.S. and the Murray City American Legion Ladies Aux; was on the Alumni Committee; and a member of the Buchtel United Methodist Church. She was the last surviving member of the "Golden Girls".Surviving are her son Thomas (Deanna) Smith of OKC ,OK; daughters Sondra (James) Childers of Harrah, OK, Peggy (Bob) McDonald of Murray City, Ohio, with whom she made her home, and Jane Mescan of OKC, OK; daughter-in-law Linda Smith of Edmond, OK; grandchildren Jennifer McDonald of Murray City, Tony (Krysten) Mescan of OKC, OK, Easton (Polly) Calhoun of OKC, OK, Mathew (Meg) Smith of OKC, OK, Dillon (Sarah) Childers of Edmond, OK; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; siblings Jerry Thompson of Columbus and Karen Thompson of Athens; and one brother-in-law Eugene (Barbara) Smith of Logan, and several nieces and nephews.Aves was preceded in death by her parents; husbands James Smith and James Yates; son Joseph Smith; son-in-law Jerry Mescan; sisters Lorna Thompson and Nancy Drake.Graveside services will be held on Thursday Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. with David Shoemaker officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio Health Hospice for the wonderful services they provided.In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Buchtel United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 230 Buchtel, Ohio 45716.Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home in Murray City, Ohio.LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: