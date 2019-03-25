Barbara A. Burns, 71, of Logan, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Pickering House in Lancaster.

She was born April 13, 1947 in Chester, Ohio, daughter of the late Melvin and Olive Brickles Smith. Barbara was married to John S. Burns, who survives.

She was a member of Hocking Hills Church of Christ.

Along with her husband John, Barbara is survived by her daughter, Lori (Bret) Lovas of Logan; son, Jeffrey A. (Deborah L.) Burns of Alexandria, Ohio; grandchildren, Laikyn (Bradley Bownes) Lovas, Brant Lovas, Elizabeth Burns, Kelly Burns and Sarah Burns; brother, Don (Loretta) Smith of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and sister, Thelma Jean Smith of Reedsville, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Smith and George Smith.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Kelly Zirkle officiating.

Entombment will be in Fairview Mausoleum, Rockbridge.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Barbara A. Burns to the Hocking Hills Church of Christ, 28290 Chieftain Drive, Logan, Ohio 43138.

