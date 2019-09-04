|
|
Barbara Ann Krannitz, age 73, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born June 17, 1946 in Logan, she was the daughter of the late Roy Emerson and Vera Margaret (Mullen) Curl.
Barb was a 1964 graduate of Logan High School and retired as administrative assistant for the Logan-Hocking School District after 35 years of service.
Barb is survived by one daughter, Robin Renee (Brad) Kline; granddaughter, Brittany Nicole Kline; and two great-grandchildren, Korbin Kline and Killian Myers, all of Logan.
Besides her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Andrew Krannitz (2013); and brother, Roy "Butch" Curl.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, with Joshua N. Martin officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery - Logan.
Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019