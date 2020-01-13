Home

Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
Barbara A. Shaver


1944 - 2020
Barbara A. Shaver Obituary
Barbara Ann Shaver, age 75, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Jan. 10, 2020 at Logan Care Center, Logan, Ohio.
Barbara was born April 4, 1944 in Logan, Ohio to Glendon Smith Sr. and Mary V. Phelps Smith.
She attended Logan-Hocking schools and Tri-County Adult Education; and delivered newspapers for the Columbus Dispatch.
Surviving are her husband, Jerry Steven Shaver; sons, Robert N. (Cindy) Hettinger and Vernon A "John" (Jody) Hettinger Jr.; daughter, Kristel D. (Stuart) McMunn; brother, Glendon O. Smith Jr.; sisters, Karen (Robert) Cupp, Judy Lynch, Vicki (Stony) Joy, and Sandra Hedges; grandchildren, Ryan Hettinger, Joeleen McMunn, and Amanda "Nikki" Hettinger; great-grandchildren, Everett Hettinger, Jaxon Taylor, and Andrew Hettinger; and friends, Kim Arnold and Makenzie Reeves.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and husbands, Vernon A. Hettinger Sr. and Darrell Vorhees.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio, with Evangelist Kelly Zirkle officiating.
Calling hours will be observed Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Central 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020
