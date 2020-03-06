Home

Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Barbara Downhour


1921 - 2020
Barbara Downhour Obituary
Barbara Downhour, age 98, of Logan, Ohio, passed away just two weeks short of her 99th birthday on March 4, 2020 at Carlin House, Logan, Ohio.
Barbara was born March 18, 1921 in Hocking County, Ohio to William E. Hankison and Estella P. (Sater) Hankison.
She was a graduate of Union Furnace High School and graduated Cum Laude from Ohio University where she earned a Bachlor of Science and Education; retired after 40 years in education from Nelsonville-York schools where at the last she held the position of Vice Principal; member and past president of Delta-Kappa-Gamma; member of the Retired Teachers Association and the Business and Professional Womens Organization and was a past member of the Immanuel United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her neice, Susan Stoltz, of Delaware, and "special family," Louella and Dennis Leadbetter and family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 69 years, Frank Downhour.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Rev. Rick Bennington officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. to the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made in Barbara's name to Carlin House 12 Carlin Drive Logan, Ohio 43138, and/or Logan Holl Foundation 201 South Walnut Street Logan, Ohio 43138, and/or Union Furnace Alumni Scholarship Fund P.O. Box #34 Union Furnace, Ohio 43158.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020
