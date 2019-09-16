|
|
Barb (Spires) Keister, 92, died peacefully on Sept. 14, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida surrounded by her family.
She was born March 31, 1927 in Lancaster, Ohio a daughter of the late Irene and Hubert Spires.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 73 years, Lewis D. "Don" Keister; and their son, Dan Keister.
Survivors include her loving children, Steve (Patti) Keister of Springboro, Ohio, Leslie (Jim) Messmer of Medina, Ohio, Mike (Paula) Keister of Estero, Florida, Dave (Brenda) Keister of Powell, Wyoming, Mary (John) Puchta of Fort Myers, Florida, Penny (Tony) LeCroy of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Bill (Marjan) Keister of Columbus, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Teresa Keister of Carey, Ohio; 44 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; and 22 great-great-grandchildren.
Barb was a parishioner of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Fort Myers, Florida. Barb, in addition to being a wife and mother to eight children, worked in the managerial food service. She belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary, Rosary Society, and was a Eucharistic Minister. Barb and her late husband Don were former residents of Carey, Ohio and Logan, Ohio. Barb will be remembered for her love of family and family gatherings. She also loved to go mushroom hunting with her family, cook, play bingo, and visit family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barb's name may be made to Hope Hospice, Team 110, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, Florida 33908.
Published in Logan Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019