1/
Barbara J. Wyckoff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Barbara Jean Wyckoff (Brown) passed on July 16, 2020 at home, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born July 9, 1936. Barb was the sixth child of seven born to Roy G. Brown and Bertha Brown (Hogan).
She was raised on a farm, working hard by her father's side. Her mother and father instilled a deep love of family and an undying work ethic.
Throughout her life, she committed herself to the happiness and health of her family. She would do anything to help her family. Barb was a woman of strong spirit and fortitude. She retired from Goodyear at the age of 62 and proceeded to work until the age of 81. Barb enjoyed working and seeing the fruit of her labor. Her love, strength and kindness made her the main pillar of our family. We will miss her dearly, until the end of our days.
She is survived by her partner, Vera (Marty) Dyer; sister, Janet; children, Carol and Janice; grandchildren, Samantha, Kelly, Tiffany and Justin; great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Alan, Emily, Dylan, Grace, Carson, Blake, Tristen, Gray, Micah, and Ayden.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Bertha; siblings, Freida, Roy, John, Mary, Lewis.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan.
Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Calling hours will held 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved