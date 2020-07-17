Ms. Barbara Jean Wyckoff (Brown) passed on July 16, 2020 at home, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born July 9, 1936. Barb was the sixth child of seven born to Roy G. Brown and Bertha Brown (Hogan).
She was raised on a farm, working hard by her father's side. Her mother and father instilled a deep love of family and an undying work ethic.
Throughout her life, she committed herself to the happiness and health of her family. She would do anything to help her family. Barb was a woman of strong spirit and fortitude. She retired from Goodyear at the age of 62 and proceeded to work until the age of 81. Barb enjoyed working and seeing the fruit of her labor. Her love, strength and kindness made her the main pillar of our family. We will miss her dearly, until the end of our days.
She is survived by her partner, Vera (Marty) Dyer; sister, Janet; children, Carol and Janice; grandchildren, Samantha, Kelly, Tiffany and Justin; great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Alan, Emily, Dylan, Grace, Carson, Blake, Tristen, Gray, Micah, and Ayden.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Bertha; siblings, Freida, Roy, John, Mary, Lewis.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan.
Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Calling hours will held 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net