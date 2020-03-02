|
Barbara Louise Crabbe, 81, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Crestview Manor Nursing Home in Lancaster.
Born April 16, 1938 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Paul and Margaret Frances (Barker) Jaromscak.
Barbara had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Crestview Manor Nursing Home with 18 years of service. She was U.S. Navy veteran. Barbara was a member of St. John Catholic Church, an Associate to Sisters of St. Francis, a member of St. Vincent DePaul Society, and a member of the Right to Life group.
Barbara is survived by three sons, William Francis (Julie) Crabbe, Robert Earl Crabbe, and Joseph Raymond Crabbe, all of Rockbridge, Ohio; one daughter, Georganna Rae Penn of Licking, Missouri; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one brother, Paul Jaromscak of Grants Pass, Oregon.
Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Raymond Crabbe (1995); one son, Richard Allan Crabbe; infant daughter, Helen Crabbe; and two sisters, Ann McMahill and Margaret Wyne.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., today March 3, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church with Fr. Stephen L. Krile officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Visitation was held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Roberts Funeral Home from 5-7 PM where a Christian Vigil Service was held at 7 PM.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020